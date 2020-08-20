Gmail, Drive, Meet and other Google services hit by 'service disruption'

Google users around the world are reporting problems with accessing Google services including Gmail, Drive and Docs.

Users have taken to Twitter and other social media to report being automatically logged out of their accounts, difficulties in sending and downloading email attachments and intermittent issues with Meet, Groups, Chat, Keep and Voice services.]

Google has acknowledged the services are experiencing a ‘service disruption', advising users to keep an eye on its G Suite Status Dashboard. Some YouTube users have also reported difficulties in uploading videos to the site.

The site Downdetector shows a fairly widespread outage centred on Europe, with users in India and the Middle East also affected. The disruption began at around 06.30 BST.

Source: Downdetector

UPDATE: as of 13:00 BST this issue appears to be resolved.