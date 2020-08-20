Gmail, Drive, Meet and other Google services hit by 'service disruption'

Users around the world report problems with Google's cloud services

Gmail, Drive, Meet and other Google services hit by 'service disruption'
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Google users around the world are reporting problems with accessing Google services including Gmail, Drive and Docs.

Users have taken to Twitter and other social media to report being automatically logged out of their accounts, difficulties in sending and downloading email attachments and intermittent issues with Meet, Groups, Chat, Keep and Voice services.]

Google's GSuite Status Dashboard

Google has acknowledged the services are experiencing a ‘service disruption', advising users to keep an eye on its G Suite Status Dashboard. Some YouTube users have also reported difficulties in uploading videos to the site.

The site Downdetector shows a fairly widespread outage centred on Europe, with users in India and the Middle East also affected. The disruption began at around 06.30 BST.

Source: Downdetector
Source: Downdetector

UPDATE: as of 13:00 BST this issue appears to be resolved.

  • LinkedIn  

More on Internet

Why aren't more organisations adopting IPv6?
How to overcome IPv6 inertia

Technologists still struggle to convince businesses owners and decision makers to make the leap to IPv6. Marco Hogewoning, Acting Manager, Public Policy and Internet Governance at the RIPE NCC outlines the arguments

blog comments powered by Disqus