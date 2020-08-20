Is your IaaS provider living up to expectations and what are your options?

Most UK enterprises are using hyperscale cloud providers for IaaS - usually AWS, Azure, GCP, or a combination of two or more. At the same time, most continue to maintain many services on premises while also taking advantage of SaaS.

The optimal balance of these services will be unique to each organisation, and it's one that's constantly shifting as priorities change, new services come online and prices fluctuate. However, there is a general trend towards more cloud and more clouds, meaning that organisations are looking to choose the right IaaS provider for the job rather than going all-in with just one.



To avoid lock-in and retain flexibility, selecting the right combination of services to support the business now and into the future requires careful analysis of factors including costs of egress and ingress, availability SLAs, ease of management and configuration, quality of support, anticipated service enhancements, integrations and market consolidations together with a raft of other considerations around best-fit with organisational strategies and plans.

Join us on Tuesday 8th September for a special web seminar Cost, availability, security, manageability, support: is your IaaS living up to expectation?

Our expert panel will discuss how cloud strategies are currently playing out in the hybrid- and multi-cloud world. Using Computing's exclusive research, we will examine where enterprises are on their overall migration, cover challenges with skills, and look at the technical and management barriers that may be preventing them from reaching their ideal scenarios.



We'll reveal how IT teams feel about their current cloud providers, and whether their initial expectations are being met. Along the way we'll discuss the key issues of costs, manageability, compatibility with on-premise systems, security and quality of technical support to see what CSPs could and should be doing better, and the leverage available to their customers.

Register for this event today.