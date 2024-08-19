Google's AI-generated summaries leave publishers concerned

The tech giant now displays AI-generated answers – called AI Overviews – at the top of its search pages, which often precludes users from clicking through to the websites that originally provided the information.

This has left publishers in a bind: they must either allow Google to use their data for these AI summaries or risk losing visibility in search results altogether.

The issue stems from the fact that the Google tool responsible for sifting through web content to generate AI answers is the same one that the company uses to index web pages for search results.

Publishers say they can't block Google's crawler (Googlebot) as it also indexes websites for search rankings. Blocking it would make their sites almost invisible on the web.

"It becomes like an existential crisis for these companies," Joe Ragazzo, publisher of the news site Talking Points Memo, told Bloomberg.

"These are two bad options. You drop out and you die immediately, or you partner with them and you probably just die slowly, because eventually they're not going to need you either."

Google's dominance in search, which a federal court recently ruled as an illegal monopoly, has positioned the company as a powerful player in the emerging AI industry.

This has led to accusations of unfair competition, especially as the AI search landscape begins to take shape. Publishers, in particular, face the stark choice of contributing to AI models that may eventually render their websites obsolete or losing a significant source of traffic.

Google, for its part, has tried to allay these fears. The company says its search engine continues to send billions of visits to websites, creating value for publishers.

"Every day, Google sends billions of clicks to sites across the web, and we intend for this long-established value exchange with websites to continue," a Google spokesperson said.

"With AI Overviews, people find Search more helpful and they're coming back to search more, creating new opportunities for content to be discovered."

In May, Liz Reid, Google's vice president of search, acknowledged concerns before the launch of AI Overviews but suggested that there were positive signs during testing.

"User feedback shows that with AI Overviews, people have higher satisfaction with their search results, and they're asking longer, more complex questions that they know Google can now help with," she said.

"They use AI Overviews as a jumping off point to visit web content, and we see that the clicks to webpages are higher quality — people are more likely to stay on that page, because we've done a better job of finding the right info and helpful webpages for them."

Over the past couple of years, the rise of generative AI has led to a new wave of startups looking to offer AI-driven search products. These startups, however, face a major hurdle: building a comprehensive index of the web.

Crawling websites, a process that involves visiting and indexing web pages, is resource-intensive and costly, making it challenging for new entrants to compete with established players like Google and Microsoft's Bing.

Alex Rosenberg, CEO of AI startup Tako Inc., explained the challenges smaller companies face, noting that search startups struggle to guarantee traffic before they gain traction.

This is one of the reasons why these young firms have started making deals to pay publishers for content licenses.

"Now you have a bunch of tech companies that are paying for content, they're paying for access to that because they need it to be able to compete in any kind of serious way," Rosenberg said.

"Whereas for Google, they don't really have to do that."

As the legal battles over Google's monopoly continue, the Justice Department is reportedly considering remedies that could force Google to share its search data with competitors or even break up the company.

Regardless of the outcome, the changes in the search landscape mean that publishers need to diversify their traffic sources and reduce reliance on any single tech platform.