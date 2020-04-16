How to manage remote working during a global crisis

The Covid-19 pandemic rose from a localised issue to a global crisis in a matter of weeks, leaving organisations everywhere suddenly having to adapt to an almost exclusively remote workforce.

The speed of its transmission meant firms had little time to test whether their systems could take the strain, with VPN access and video conferencing volumes orders of magnitude higher than a few weeks previously. Legacy systems also often create a problem, with many of them not manageable remotely.

Managing corporate systems is a difficult task at the best of times, and a crisis is far from the best of times. This is when the responsibility for keeping the business running falls firmly on IT's shoulders. Just a few of the major challenges include keeping the infrastructure upright; ensuring that everyone can access corporate systems securely; and combatting stress and feelings of isolation amongst staff using communication tools.

In this webinar from Computing's market analysis service Delta, we will look at the role of IT in a global crisis and how IT leaders can help their company to not only continue to operate, but to achieve success and assure the wellbeing of their colleagues. Discussion points will include:

The first steps you should take to ensure business continuity.

How to securely manage corporate identity and remote access.

Caring for employee mental health, and maximising performance, by maintaining strong lines of communication.

