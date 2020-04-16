Why open - not closed - is best practice both in the data centre and at the edge
No single vendor can provide a complete edge computing solution - the edge requires collaboration
Edge computing is growing rapidly. By 2022, there will be an estimated 55 billion edge devices on the market - by 2025, this is expected to grow to 150 billion. As the amount of data that businesses and...
More on Internet of Things
How to manage remote working during a global crisis
Computing examines the tools and strategies needed to keep the business functioning in extraordinary times, including a rundown of the most popular unified communications and video conferencing solutions
Storage at scale: picking the right options for Kubernetes
Managing storage for large, complex distributed containerised applications is a whole different game; industry insiders discuss how the options stack up
What will the post-Covid-19 world look like?
Computing examines the pandemic crisis and identifies key trends likely to continue long after the lockdown ends
UK smart home energy platform Living Lab moves forward with cloud-based analytics
Living Lab 2.0 is a test environment for businesses seeking to innovate in the home energy market
Covid-19: How G4S has coped with the lockdown
Nick Folkes, Group CIO of G4S, explains that his organisation has benefited from its long-term digital transformation programme, with most services already in the cloud. But there were significant challenges early on in the lockdown period, especially...