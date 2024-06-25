Microsoft has quietly shelved the underwater data centre test system it deployed in the Orkney Islands, Scotland in 2018, and admitted that it is no longer planning similar new projects.
Microsoft claims that it had proved a successful experiment in terms of reliability, adding that lessons had been learnt that will be applied to future datacentre installations. Indeed, a number of...
