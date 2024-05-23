Nutanix: We're staying true to open source

HCI vendor promises to support CNCF projects 'across all environments'

John Leonard
clock • 4 min read
Thomas Cornely, Nutanix
Image:

Thomas Cornely, Nutanix

Nutanix is not an open source company, but it’s moving in that direction.

As it has morphed from a producer of converged infrastructure hardware and software to something like "middleware for the cloud" this makes a lot of sense. While its core elements like the AHV h...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
UK cloud market consolidating around two major players, CMA says

Cloud and Infrastructure

UK cloud market consolidating around two major players, CMA says

AWS remains the market leader but Microsoft steals the show with growth and new customers

clock 29 May 2024 • 2 min read
Google eyes HubSpot acquisition to challenge Microsoft

Mergers and Acquisitions

Google eyes HubSpot acquisition to challenge Microsoft

Microsoft's Dynamics products dominate the modern CRM sector

clock 28 May 2024 • 2 min read
University IT chief: 'We count ourselves lucky we're not on VMware'

Business Software

University IT chief: 'We count ourselves lucky we're not on VMware'

Nutanix .Next event saw customers looking for alternatives

clock 22 May 2024 • 5 min read
John Leonard
Author spotlight

John Leonard

View profile
More from John Leonard

Microsoft to cut jobs in Azure and mixed reality, report

Remote working: We're on top of defending WFH, say IT leaders

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Open Source

'Levelling up cybersecurity is a team effort,' says Jacob DePriest of GitHub
Open Source

'Levelling up cybersecurity is a team effort,' says Jacob DePriest of GitHub

But security starts with developers, and AI isn’t going to replace them

Penny Horwood
Penny Horwood
clock 09 May 2024 • 5 min read
Redis shifts to dual source-available licensing model
Open Source

Redis shifts to dual source-available licensing model

CSPs hosting Redis solutions will now be required to enter into commercial agreements

Dev Kundaliya
clock 22 March 2024 • 3 min read
The language of software licencing needs an upgrade, says Percona's Peter Zaitsev
Open Source

The language of software licencing needs an upgrade, says Percona's Peter Zaitsev

Third-way models are proliferating

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 05 March 2024 • 3 min read