UK IT Awards - IT Team of the Year - Walgreens Boots Alliance with TCS

"We need to recognise great talent and celebrate success"

Tom Allen
clock • 1 min read

The UK IT Industry Awards was back in Central London last night, with the industry out in force to support the awards and celebrate success after another challenging year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance - the holding company owning both Walgreens and Boots - took IT Team of the Year, in partnership with Tata Consultancy Services.

Andy Morris, interim Chief Data Officer at Boots, was collecting the award on behalf of the Boots Data Team and TCS. He said it represented "great recognition for the team; it's a cracking piece of work they've done, and it's all for them."

The UK IT Industry Awards exist to honour the best and brightest of the IT sector, and is "massively important for the industry."

"We need to recognise great talent and celebrate success, and this is a fantastic event for that."

We've also published a full list of winners and will share more videos soon, so stay tuned to Computing!

Related Topics

Tom Allen
Author spotlight

Tom Allen

View profile
More from Tom Allen

The earnings battle: AWS vs Microsoft vs Google Cloud, Q3'22

UK IT Awards - Automation Project of the Year - Marston Holdings

More on Services and Outsourcing

Partner content: Taking AI to ROI
Software

Partner content: Taking AI to ROI

AI continues to garner interest across industries, demonstrating clear benefits to cost savings, decision-making speed, and customer insights. However, fully realising benefits in a measurable way can prove difficult. Unsurprisingly, a return on investment...

Intel
clock 13 October 2022 • 3 min read
Partner content: The importance of hardware for building strong AI foundations
Software

Partner content: The importance of hardware for building strong AI foundations

A successful, cost-effective AI journey is built on high performance hardware. Analysing vast amounts of data quickly and accurately, a key mechanism in AI, relies on specialist technology with capable compute features. Including highly threaded workloads...

Intel
clock 12 October 2022 • 2 min read
Real world AI success stories
Software

Partner content: Real world AI success stories

The benefits of AI in enterprise environments are widely recognised. From intelligent reporting to proactive cybersecurity, and from customer insights to automating human-intensive processes, the drivers of success enabled by AI are well-known. However,...

Intel
clock 12 October 2022 • 2 min read