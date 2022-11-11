UK IT Awards - IT Team of the Year - Walgreens Boots Alliance with TCS

Walgreens Boots Alliance - the holding company owning both Walgreens and Boots - took IT Team of the Year, in partnership with Tata Consultancy Services.

Andy Morris, interim Chief Data Officer at Boots, was collecting the award on behalf of the Boots Data Team and TCS. He said it represented "great recognition for the team; it's a cracking piece of work they've done, and it's all for them."

The UK IT Industry Awards exist to honour the best and brightest of the IT sector, and is "massively important for the industry."

"We need to recognise great talent and celebrate success, and this is a fantastic event for that."

