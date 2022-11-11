UK IT Awards - Digital Transformation of the Year - Network Rail

"The future of technology is the future of Network Rail"

Tom Allen
clock • 1 min read

The UK IT Industry Awards was back in Central London last night, with the industry out in force to support the awards and celebrate success after another challenging year.

Alex Schock, Programme Director at Network Rail, collected the company's prize for coming first in the hard-fought Digital Transformation of the Year category.

"It feels fantastic, but most importantly fantastic for the team involved. A huge number of people have been involved in this project... It's a major, innovative project that we've been working on with our partner Cognizant, so it feels fantastic."

The UK IT Industry Awards represent the best and brightest of the tech sector, which makes being involved important for any company.

"There's so much technology that goes into rail infrastructure, and the future of technology is the future of Network Rail and the rail industry in general, so it's really, really important that we're involved in the UK IT Awards."

We've also published a full list of winners and will share more videos soon, so stay tuned to Computing!

Related Topics

Tom Allen
Author spotlight

Tom Allen

View profile
More from Tom Allen

The earnings battle: AWS vs Microsoft vs Google Cloud, Q3'22

UK IT Awards - Automation Project of the Year - Marston Holdings

More on Services and Outsourcing

Partner content: Taking AI to ROI
Software

Partner content: Taking AI to ROI

AI continues to garner interest across industries, demonstrating clear benefits to cost savings, decision-making speed, and customer insights. However, fully realising benefits in a measurable way can prove difficult. Unsurprisingly, a return on investment...

Intel
clock 13 October 2022 • 3 min read
Partner content: The importance of hardware for building strong AI foundations
Software

Partner content: The importance of hardware for building strong AI foundations

A successful, cost-effective AI journey is built on high performance hardware. Analysing vast amounts of data quickly and accurately, a key mechanism in AI, relies on specialist technology with capable compute features. Including highly threaded workloads...

Intel
clock 12 October 2022 • 2 min read
Real world AI success stories
Software

Partner content: Real world AI success stories

The benefits of AI in enterprise environments are widely recognised. From intelligent reporting to proactive cybersecurity, and from customer insights to automating human-intensive processes, the drivers of success enabled by AI are well-known. However,...

Intel
clock 12 October 2022 • 2 min read