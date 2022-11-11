UK IT Awards - Digital Transformation of the Year - Network Rail

Alex Schock, Programme Director at Network Rail, collected the company's prize for coming first in the hard-fought Digital Transformation of the Year category.

"It feels fantastic, but most importantly fantastic for the team involved. A huge number of people have been involved in this project... It's a major, innovative project that we've been working on with our partner Cognizant, so it feels fantastic."

The UK IT Industry Awards represent the best and brightest of the tech sector, which makes being involved important for any company.

"There's so much technology that goes into rail infrastructure, and the future of technology is the future of Network Rail and the rail industry in general, so it's really, really important that we're involved in the UK IT Awards."

