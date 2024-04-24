UK IT Awards: Your questions answered

clock • 2 min read
An upcoming webinar answers any and all questions about entering - and winning - the UK IT Industry Awards.

The UK IT Industry Awards are the tech sector's biggest and brightest celebration of the year, honouring the products, projects and people that are leading the pack.

Even making it through the rigorous shortlisting process, which whittles down the contenders to a handful of the best for each category, is an achievement.

Every year, we field hundreds of questions from potential entrants about the process: from what the judges are looking for to specifics about which category to enter.

That's why, this year, we're once again running a Top Tips webinar, so you can hear from past winners and judges about how to elevate your entry.

Taking place on 8th May at 11am, the UK IT Industry Awards Top Tips Webinar offers a unique opportunity to get an inside look at the entry process, submission best practices and the benefits of winning an award. 

Co-hosted by Computing editor Tom Allen and Carl Harris, executive director for brand at BCS, the webinar will look at how past entries really caught the judges' eyes, as well as speak to some of last year's winners: PA Consulting's Karen Byer, 2023's Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Leader of the Year, and Lucille Harvey from Triad Group, crowned Rising Star of the Year. 

During the webinar you will learn:

  • Top tips and tricks on how to create an award-winning submission to set you apart from the competition.
  • What judges are looking for and how to tailor your entry to make a lasting impression.
  • Updates in the award categories and criteria, to make sure you apply for the best category for you. 
  • Personal experiences of previous winners and the positive impact of winning a UK IT Industry Award.

The webinar also critically includes a Q&A section to address your queries. 

