All the winners at the UK IT Industry Awards 2022

The UK IT Industry Awards, known affectionately as the 'Oscars of IT', were held in Battersea, London yesterday in a glittering ceremony. Once again, the UK's IT industry was able to let its collective hair down together in style.
With a top professional choir and dancers entertaining the masses, and dozens of activities including dodgems, there was no shortage of fun to be had.
Alongside networking, team building and having fun, the awards are also about celebrating success. And there was a lot of it on show as no fewer than 31 awards were handed out. Here are those winners and highly commendeds in full:
Technology Excellence categories
Business IT Innovation of the Year
Winner: Vitality UK
Cloud Innovation Provider of the Year
Winner: Content Guru
Highly Commended: NewDay
Collaborative Technology of the Year
Winner: Factory 42
Emerging Technology of the Year
Winner: Netcompany
Highly Commended: BT, ECS & Milton Keynes Council
Infrastructure Innovation of the Year
Winner: UBDS
Highly Commended: SoftIron
Security Innovation of the Year
Winner: Securonix
Highly Commended: Zerto
UK Innovation and Entrepreneurship Award
Winner: CyberSmart
Highly Commended: Infoscience Technologies
Project Excellence categories
Automation Project of the Year
Winner: Marston Holdings
Highly Commended: EBTIC -BT-Abu Dhabi Police
Best Charity (Third Sector) IT Project of the Year
Winner: South West Grid for Learning
Highly Commended: ACE360 and FISSS
Best Financial Services IT Project of the Year
Winner: Nationwide Building Society in partnership with IBM
Highly Commended: Landbay
Best Healthcare Sector IT Project of the Year
Winner: C2-Ai
Highly Commended: Netcompany
Best Public Sector IT Project of the Year
Winner: Driver Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) & Kainos
Highly Commended: Network Rail
Best Security, Defence or Law Enforcement IT Project of the Year
Winner: Exterro and West Midlands Police
Highly Commended: Home Office & Glue Reply
Best Technology Refresh Project of the Year
Winner: Financial Conduct Authority
Highly Commended: Vodafone UK IT Operations in partnership with Tata Consultancy Services Limited'
Best User Engagement Project of the Year
Winner: Financial Conduct Authority
Highly Commended: SGN
Data Science Project of the Year
Winner: Suffolk County Council
Highly Commended: Openreach
Digital Transformation Project of the Year
Winner: Cognizant & Network Rail
Highly Commended: Department for Work & Pensions and Scrumconnect Consulting
Organisational Excellence categories
Best Place to Work in IT
Winner: Digital Health and Care Wales
Highly Commended: Intercity Technology
Development Team of the Year
Winner: St James's Place
Highly Commended: Discover Financial Services
IT Project Team of the Year
Winner: Network Rail
Highly Commended: Heathrow Airport
IT Team of the Year
Winner: Walgreens Boots Alliance in partnership with TCS
Highly Commended: Thames Water
Services Company of the Year
Winner: WeShape
Highly Commended: Creative ITC
IT Vendor of the Year
Winner: MaxContact
Special Award - Organisational Exit from the Pandemic
Winner: Department for Work & Pensions and Scrumconnect Consulting
Personal Excellence categories
Business Analyst of the Year
Winner: Drew Dadds - Financial Conduct Authority
Highly Commended: Kate Croucher - Mobilize Financial Services
DevOps Engineer of the Year
Winner: Christopher Robinson - IBM
Highly Commended: Visharad Dhavle - UST
Inspirational Individual of the Year
Winner: Alina Timofeeva - Oliver Wyman
Highly Commended: Emrys Ruck - IBM
IT Apprentice of the Year
Winner: Kevin Cassar - FCA
Highly Commended: Heather Higgins - Milton Keynes Council
IT Service and Support Professional of the Year
Winner: Amanda Rutledge - QBE
Rising Star of the Year
Winner: Nataliia Gavryliuk - SGN
Highly Commended: James Ashman - IBM UK
CIO or Digital Leader of the Year
Winner: Richard Corbridge - Boots UK
Highly Commended: Matt Sharp - Rider Levett Bucknall