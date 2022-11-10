All the winners at the UK IT Industry Awards 2022

Who walked away with one of the most coveted gongs in IT? Find out here!

clock • 3 min read
Image:

The UK IT Industry Awards, known affectionately as the 'Oscars of IT', were held in Battersea, London yesterday in a glittering ceremony. Once again, the UK's IT industry was able to let its collective hair down together in style.

With a top professional choir and dancers entertaining the masses, and dozens of activities including dodgems, there was no shortage of fun to be had.

Alongside networking, team building and having fun, the awards are also about celebrating success. And there was a lot of it on show as no fewer than 31 awards were handed out. Here are those winners and highly commendeds in full:

Technology Excellence categories

Business IT Innovation of the Year

Winner: Vitality UK

Cloud Innovation Provider of the Year

Winner: Content Guru

Highly Commended: NewDay

Collaborative Technology of the Year

Winner: Factory 42

Emerging Technology of the Year

Winner: Netcompany

Highly Commended: BT, ECS & Milton Keynes Council

Infrastructure Innovation of the Year

Winner: UBDS

Highly Commended: SoftIron

Security Innovation of the Year

Winner: Securonix

Highly Commended: Zerto

UK Innovation and Entrepreneurship Award

Winner: CyberSmart

Highly Commended: Infoscience Technologies

Project Excellence categories

Automation Project of the Year

Winner: Marston Holdings

Highly Commended: EBTIC -BT-Abu Dhabi Police

Best Charity (Third Sector) IT Project of the Year

Winner: South West Grid for Learning

Highly Commended: ACE360 and FISSS

Best Financial Services IT Project of the Year

Winner: Nationwide Building Society in partnership with IBM

Highly Commended: Landbay

Best Healthcare Sector IT Project of the Year

Winner: C2-Ai

Highly Commended: Netcompany

Best Public Sector IT Project of the Year

Winner: Driver Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) & Kainos

Highly Commended: Network Rail

Best Security, Defence or Law Enforcement IT Project of the Year

Winner: Exterro and West Midlands Police

Highly Commended: Home Office & Glue Reply

Best Technology Refresh Project of the Year

Winner: Financial Conduct Authority

Highly Commended: Vodafone UK IT Operations in partnership with Tata Consultancy Services Limited'

Best User Engagement Project of the Year

Winner: Financial Conduct Authority

Highly Commended: SGN

Data Science Project of the Year

Winner: Suffolk County Council

Highly Commended: Openreach

Digital Transformation Project of the Year

Winner: Cognizant & Network Rail

Highly Commended: Department for Work & Pensions and Scrumconnect Consulting

Organisational Excellence categories

Best Place to Work in IT

Winner: Digital Health and Care Wales

Highly Commended: Intercity Technology

Development Team of the Year

Winner: St James's Place

Highly Commended: Discover Financial Services

IT Project Team of the Year

Winner: Network Rail

Highly Commended: Heathrow Airport

IT Team of the Year

Winner: Walgreens Boots Alliance in partnership with TCS

Highly Commended: Thames Water

Services Company of the Year

Winner: WeShape

Highly Commended: Creative ITC

IT Vendor of the Year

Winner: MaxContact

Special Award - Organisational Exit from the Pandemic

Winner: Department for Work & Pensions and Scrumconnect Consulting

Personal Excellence categories

Business Analyst of the Year

Winner: Drew Dadds - Financial Conduct Authority

Highly Commended: Kate Croucher - Mobilize Financial Services

DevOps Engineer of the Year

Winner: Christopher Robinson - IBM

Highly Commended: Visharad Dhavle - UST

Inspirational Individual of the Year

Winner: Alina Timofeeva - Oliver Wyman

Highly Commended: Emrys Ruck - IBM

IT Apprentice of the Year

Winner: Kevin Cassar - FCA

Highly Commended: Heather Higgins - Milton Keynes Council

IT Service and Support Professional of the Year

Winner: Amanda Rutledge - QBE

Rising Star of the Year

Winner: Nataliia Gavryliuk - SGN

Highly Commended: James Ashman - IBM UK

CIO or Digital Leader of the Year

Winner: Richard Corbridge - Boots UK

Highly Commended: Matt Sharp - Rider Levett Bucknall

