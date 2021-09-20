Interview: InterSystems, Cloud Awards finalist

Cloud was a key technology before the pandemic; now, it's an essential one, especially in the healthcare sector.

InterSystems develops data solutions for healthcare organisations, as well as the finance, logistics and other sectors. Specifically, the company - a finalist in the Cloud Excellence Awards this year - "develops and supports data management in hospitals through the world's most proven electronic medical record, as well as unified care records for health systems and governments through a powerful suite of healthcare data integration solutions."

That's according to Jon Payne, manager of sales engineering and education at InterSystems. Along with its partner Cognetivity, the company is shortlisted for the new Best Use of AI in the Cloud category, where the competition promises to be fierce. Payne wants to win, of course, but also appreciates the opportunity to swap project stories with peers:

"After a very difficult year, it is important to take a step back and reflect on the great work that our industry does. So much has been achieved and awards like this present a nice opportunity to showcase the talent that the IT industry has, as well as supporting other businesses within our industry on their highlights as well."

InterSystems builds its products following what it calls the IRIS principle: Interoperable, Reliable, Intuitive and Scalable. It's is a key differentiator for the firm in a crowded marketplace.

"These four defining characteristics are what set us apart from our competitors. We're all in as a partner, and we'll do whatever it takes for our clients to be successful. Our best people are on the front lines at our Worldwide Response Center 24/7, to provide our clients with immediate help, and we focus our time and attention to fully meet their needs. Every one of our clients gets help from somebody who really cares, immediately, without having to go through layers of people or process. We make it easy. And by doing that, we help our clients succeed.

"We're also privately owned, which allows us to focus on our clients without distractions and without worrying about Wall Street."

Analysts from companies including Gartner, Forrester and KLAS have recognised the IRIS solution this year, which Payne considers a great achievement - although the greatest reward, he insists, "is our customers' success," which has been a key theme this year.

"A major focus for this year has been all about customer achievement. We have a number of existing and new customers who are rapidly deploying exciting new solutions that are enabled by our technology. Helping them to do so at pace and at scale has been a hallmark of the past year and reflects the rapidly evolving nature of our customers' challenges given the current environment. We are proud to be part of customers' success in this respect."

The Cloud Excellence Awards take place this Thursday, the 23rd September, at the Montcalm Marble Arch in London. Click here to book your place.