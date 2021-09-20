Returning to the office at RSA Insurance: An interview with RSA Global CIO David Germain

Stuart Sumner
Stuart Sumner
clock 20 September 2021 • 1 min read

'What am I most looking forward to about getting back to the office more regularly? Starbucks!' admits RSA Global CIO David Germain

Staff at RSA Insurance are beginning to return more regularly to the office following the enforced mass remote working of the Coronavirus pandemic. RSA Global CIO David Germain emphasised the importance...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

Stuart Sumner
Author spotlight

Stuart Sumner

View profile
More from Stuart Sumner

'Recruitment has been twice as hard during the pandemic' - Top Global CIO reveals the difficulties experienced by IT departments

Beyond the Spark #9 - Ali El Kaafarani, CEO and founder of PQShield: 'Quantum computers will break cryptography'

More on Mobile

Vodafone to reintroduce European roaming charges for UK customers
Mobile

Vodafone to reintroduce European roaming charges for UK customers

People travelling to the Republic of Ireland will not pay any extra charges

Dev Kundaliya
clock 10 August 2021 • 2 min read
We need to forge a radical path to 6G
Networks

Peter Cochrane: We need to forge a radical path to 6G

5G is way too inefficient for the IoT, argues Peter Cochrane

Professor Peter Cochrane
clock 16 February 2021 • 3 min read
Exclusive research: Computing uncovers your mobility must-haves and priorities for managing the remote working boom
Mobile

Exclusive research: Computing uncovers your mobility must-haves and priorities for managing the remote working boom

O2/Samsung
clock 03 February 2021 • 4 min read