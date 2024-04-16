Digital Technology Leaders Awards deadline is this Friday

The awards honour the work of IT professionals, who are under ever greater pressure as technology and the world evolve. The event, attended by the cream of the IT crop, offers a unique platform to showcase your expertise and innovations.

You have until 5pm on Friday to submit your entries, which will be judged by a panel of Computing editorial representatives and other industry experts. They include fractional CIO Ian Golding; Netskope CIO - EMEA Ilona Simpson; and Huseyin Seker, professor of computing sciences at Birmingham City University.

Why should you enter?

The Digital Technology Leaders Awards have something for everyone: from Best Automation Project and Most Successful Environmental Project, to Best Place to Work in Digital and Digital Transformation of the Year. And, of course, there are the personal excellence prizes the event is really all about: categories like Digital Team of the Year, Young Digital Professional of the Year and CDO of the Year.

Everyone on the shortlist also receives a boost to their brand awareness with an article highlighting their achievement on Computing, and the winners gain even more exposure after the event.

Don't wait - enter the Digital Technology Leaders Awards 2024 today.