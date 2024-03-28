Enter the Cloud Excellence Awards 2024

Computing's Cloud Excellence Awards are back for 2024! These awards recognise the very best of the UK's cloud computing industry, from the most innovative and compelling products and vendors to the top use cases from the companies that employ them.

The cloud paradigm enables organisations to respond rapidly to changing market conditions and to experiment with new ideas, products and tools. It can be an incredibly efficient way to set up new infrastructure and platforms, or to share the management of parts of the IT estate the business would prefer not to keep in-house.

And like its aerial namesake, cloud computing is changing all the time, offering new opportunities to forward-looking organisations, teams and individuals.

With categories covering all aspects of the cloud from vendor, partner and customer angles, there will surely be something for every organisation. And with these awards covered in Computing itself, your success is shared not just with those present on the awards night itself but with the entirety of the brand's audience.

Our 2024 winners will be announced at an exclusive awards ceremony in London on 18th September, the perfect opportunity to celebrate your success and reward your teams for their hard work.

Entries for the awards are now open and will close on 14th June, so make sure to get our entries in on time to be celebrated as an industry-leading cloud innovator.

Click here to visit the awards website and here to start your entries.

