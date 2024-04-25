Leicester streetlights on day and night following cyber-attack

The cyber-attack disclosed earlier this month has left some streetlights lit at all hours of the day as well as after dark.
The effects of the cyber-attack on Leicester City Council revealed earlier this month continue to be felt. The initial disruption to council services from the attack in March lasted for weeks, ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders