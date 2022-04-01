G-Core Labs has launched a new cloud location in Warsaw

The virtual machines and isolated bare metal servers are secured in Tier IV/III data centers and use Intel SGX encryption technology making it easier for companies to comply with GDPR requirements and ensure the safety of sensitive data.

Together with the server clusters in Paris, Luxembourg, Amsterdam and Frankfurt, the new location makes it easier for customers from all over the world to work across European markets.

"The cloud PoP in Warsaw is an important part of G-Core Labs' European infrastructure offering. Users can now launch dedicated servers and virtual machines in the region within a matter of minutes. Our bare metal servers are particularly important for the European market, and allow companies to solve not only performance issues but also data security and compliance concerns," said Seva Vayner, director of edge cloud stream at G-Core Labs.

He added, "We've combined Intel SGX encryption technology, DDoS Protection and Web Application Firewall solutions, keeping security front of mind, and also an Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform underpinned by Intel Xeon Gen 3 processors."

G-Core Labs' AI platform is powered by next-gen IPUs and CPUs by Intel and Graphcore, which are 2 times more powerful than well-known international competitors. The ready-to-use platform accelerates full-cycle machine learning (ML) of any complexity and makes it cheaper for businesses by per-minute billing. Furthermore, its cloud service ecosystem allows G-Core Labs to solve another problem that clients often face with: a lack of convenience when managing the fragmentary infrastructure of dedicated servers, virtual machines and cloud services provided by different companies.

Outside of Warsaw, G-Core Labs' public clouds are available in 20+ other locations, including Luxembourg, Amsterdam, Tokyo, Singapore, Johannesburg, Manassas (USA), Santa Clara (USA) etc. Within its international infrastructure, the company is continuously increasing its capacities in Europe. New cloud locations in Warsaw and Frankfurt, which G-Core Labs launched in October 2021, became a part of G-Core Labs' global expansion strategy for running over 40 extra cloud points of presence worldwide.

G-Core Labs is an international cloud and edge leader in content delivery, public cloud, hosting and security solutions for any business headquartered in Luxembourg & offices in Germany and Lithuania, whose global infrastructure was included in 20+ ratings & the Guinness Book of Records.

G-Core Labs provides a wide range of services for customers of all industries that develop their business online. The company's services include public cloud, managed hosting, content delivery network (CDN), advanced media platform for professional broadcasts and streaming of any complexity, protection against DDoS attacks of any level, protection against malicious bots, cloud content storage etc.

G-Core Labs built its own global IT infrastructure on 5 continents with one of the best network performance in Europe, North America, Asia & LATAM. The network has 150+ points of presence located in more than 130 cities around the world in reliable Tier IV and Tier III data centers.

The company's clients are leading international brands in the field of media, finance & fintech, E-commerce & retail business, video games developers and publishers, SaaS providers and manufacturing companies, public authorities, including Government of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (Agence eSanté), TEDx, Avast, TradingView investment platform, Sandbox Interactive German game publisher (Albion Online), Nitrado German games hosting company, American games publisher RedFox Games, Japanese video game publisher Bandai Namco, online retailers AWOK, Joom etc.

This article was sponsored by G-Core Labs