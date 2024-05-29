UK cloud market consolidating around two major players, CMA says

AWS remains the market leader but Microsoft steals the show with growth and new customers

clock • 2 min read
UK cloud market consolidating around two major players, CMA says
Image:

UK cloud market consolidating around two major players, CMA says

The UK cloud market is booming, with revenues more than doubling in just three years, but the market is consolidating around Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure.

That's according to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which released a series of working papers last week to keep stakeholders updated on the progress of its investigation into the UK cl...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
Decoding the bat signal: How machine learning is helping conserve bats and their habitats

Artificial Intelligence

Decoding the bat signal: How machine learning is helping conserve bats and their habitats

Acoustic data that once took years to decipher can now be analysed in days

clock 04 June 2024 • 6 min read
Google eyes HubSpot acquisition to challenge Microsoft

Mergers and Acquisitions

Google eyes HubSpot acquisition to challenge Microsoft

Microsoft's Dynamics products dominate the modern CRM sector

clock 28 May 2024 • 2 min read
Nutanix: We're staying true to open source

Open Source

Nutanix: We're staying true to open source

HCI vendor promises to support CNCF projects 'across all environments'

clock 23 May 2024 • 4 min read
Author spotlight

Dev Kundaliya

View profile
More from Dev Kundaliya

Post Office set to sign £180m deal with Fujitsu to extend the life of Horizon system, report

Ad blockers face hurdle as Google Chrome starts rolling out Manifest V3

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Cloud and Infrastructure

UK cloud market consolidating around two major players, CMA says
Cloud and Infrastructure

UK cloud market consolidating around two major players, CMA says

AWS remains the market leader but Microsoft steals the show with growth and new customers

Dev Kundaliya
clock 29 May 2024 • 2 min read
Cloud adoption in 2024: Navigating AI, edge computing and the road beyond
Cloud and Infrastructure

Cloud adoption in 2024: Navigating AI, edge computing and the road beyond

CIOs are pursuing best-fit cloud solutions that avoid vendor lock-in

Eric Helmer
clock 09 April 2024 • 3 min read
WebAssembly heralds 'third wave of cloud computing'
Cloud and Infrastructure

WebAssembly heralds 'third wave of cloud computing'

Wasm: 'Speed and agility is the name of the game'

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 26 March 2024 • 3 min read