Cloud computing
Google misses revenue targets as online advertising growth declines - but Google Cloud pulls-in $8.9bn in 2019
Cloud computing turned over $8.92bn in 2019, while EU fines fell from $5.1bn to 'just' $1.7bn
Amazon stocks soar after bumper sales in the last quarter of 2019
The company posted revenues of $87.4bn for Q4 2019, with AWS up 34 per cent
IBM reports surprise (small) quarterly revenue rise - largely thanks to its Red Hat acquisition
IBM's tiny 0.1 per cent fourth-quarter revenue increase overshadowed by 3.1 per cent decline for the full year
General Election 2019: Conservatives promise full fibre for every home by 2025 and R&D incentives for cloud computing
Promise of £5 billion funding to underpin full-fibre pledge alongside boost to cloud computing with shake-up of R&D credits
Cloud: Choosing the right platform for your ambitions
As AWS and Azure scoop up more of the cloud IaaS /PaaS market, what are organisations looking for? A research presentation from Computing Delta
Digital transformation driving record increases in IT investment, according to Harvey Nash/KPMG CIO Survey
Security, big data, artificial intelligence and automation all high on CIOs' agenda as budgets and head counts expand
SAP announces restructuring after growth slowdown
Restructuring intended to generate annual savings of up to €850m from 2020
Oracle claims strong quarter and bright future for its cloud services
Cloud-based ERP doing particularly well, says CEO Hurd
Cloud adoption by investment banks? The jury is still out
Investment banks have been cautious in their adoption of cloud technology, but that's starting to change
In cloud the watchword is 'trust but verify' but 'verification is very difficult', says insurer
Cloud computing has 'massive problems', warns Collegiate IT manager Michael Dear, but many organisations are using the cloud effectively
Nvidia announces GPU-based computing platform for HPC and AI workloads
Nvidia HGX-2 utilises Nvidia's GPU technology in a bid to propel the company into AI and HPC
Don't pitch transformational ideas if you don't have trust, warns financial services CIO
Tom Clark, CIO of Leeds Building Society explains how and when to pitch ideas to the board, speaking at Computing's recent Cloud and Infrastructure Summit North
Qualcomm inks deal with Hatch Entertainment to deliver cloud-based gaming to mobile
Powered by servers based on Qualcomm's scalable 48-core Centriq 2400 10nm CPUs
Sales of Microsoft Surface stagnant despite new launches
Microsoft Surface may be moribund but Officer 365, Azure and Xbox all posted strong growth
Google unleashes Cloud AutoML tool to enable ordinary Joes to train AI systems without having to write code
Next step: machine learning systems that can generate their own machine learning software
Intel patch hampers performance of AWS EC2 servers
AWS customers complain of server slowdowns following implementation of Meltdown patch
TomTom to be the backbone of Azure location services
TomTom and Microsoft have teamed up to help firms tap into location data
Cloud and AI used to break Enigma code in under 15 minutes
Enigma Pattern spun up 2,000 virtual machines to decrypt messages
VMware acquires cloud WAN provider VeloCloud
VMWare buys VeloCloud in a bid to drive into SD-WAN cloud technology
Splunk fires a shot across the bows of 'Ludicrous Larry'
Doug Merritt says there is "no such thing as a wall-to-wall Oracle customer"
London-based AI and simulation start-up Improbable bags $502m in funding from SoftBank
Improbable offers a cloud-based environment for games developers to create their own AI-powered simulated worlds
Top 10 big IT outsourcing and consulting disasters
When outsourcing goes wrong, it can go very expensively wrong...
IBM teams up with ABB to offer industrial AI IoT products
Suite of products will focus on manufacturing and smart grids