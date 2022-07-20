G-Core Labs has strengthened its global infrastructure by launching a new cloud point-of-presence in São Paulo, Brazil.
G-Core Labs and Intel have developed an XDP-based solution providing mitigation of DDoS attacks with low impact on overall latency.
G-Core Labs has created infrastructure solutions for international game server hosting company Nitrado, allowing the company to scale its computing power.
Seva Vayner, director of edge cloud stream at G-Core Labs, on why managed Kubernetes is key for success in the media sector
The new cloud location offers customers in the region both virtual machines and high-performance bare metal servers, integrated with security options including Intel SGX technology, Denial of Service protection and Web Application Firewall.
G-Core Labs has strengthened its global infrastructure by launching a new cloud point-of-presence (PoP) in Warsaw.