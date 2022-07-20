G-Core Labs

G-Core Labs strengthens LATAM presence by launching public cloud region in São Paulo

Cloud and Infrastructure

G-Core Labs has strengthened its global infrastructure by launching a new cloud point-of-presence in São Paulo, Brazil.

clock 20 July 2022 • 2 min read
G-Core Labs launches stand-alone solution to protect against SYN Flood DDoS attacks

Security

G-Core Labs and Intel have developed an XDP-based solution providing mitigation of DDoS attacks with low impact on overall latency.

clock 30 June 2022 • 2 min read
Nitrado chooses G-Core Labs to scale its IT infrastructure internationally

Cloud and Infrastructure

G-Core Labs has created infrastructure solutions for international game server hosting company Nitrado, allowing the company to scale its computing power.

clock 26 May 2022 • 2 min read
Breaking news for media's elite: Managed Kubernetes is the next frontier for scaling content providers

Cloud and Infrastructure

Seva Vayner, director of edge cloud stream at G-Core Labs, on why managed Kubernetes is key for success in the media sector

clock 24 May 2022 • 4 min read
G-Core Labs expands North American presence with a new cloud point of presence in Chicago

Cloud and Infrastructure

The new cloud location offers customers in the region both virtual machines and high-performance bare metal servers, integrated with security options including Intel SGX technology, Denial of Service protection and Web Application Firewall.

clock 29 April 2022 • 3 min read
G-Core Labs has launched a new cloud location in Warsaw

Cloud and Infrastructure

G-Core Labs has strengthened its global infrastructure by launching a new cloud point-of-presence (PoP) in Warsaw.

clock 01 April 2022 • 3 min read
