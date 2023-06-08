Tom has a successful record of setting vision and direction for enterprise technology; driving digital transformation; implementing innovative and cutting-edge solutions and methodologies; and streamlining processes to optimise productivity and customer centricity.

As a modern CIO, he is a talented communicator able to explain complex issues across all levels of the organisation, not just IT. He is adept at analysing cost versus value versus risk, to define solutions that solve business problems and grow the business in a highly regulated environment.

How did you get into IT?

Typical teenage geek story of home computing (using a Video Genie), which sparked my interest and led to me seeking out a role as a trainee programmer, using Cobol on a 16k mainframe.

How do you ensure diversity is taken into account in your IT recruitment?

Diversity and equality are of significant importance throughout the Ardonagh Group and embodied through our governance processes. However, to quote our sponsor of the Group Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) forum:

"As a Group, we've created the D&I forums and their communities to be the catalyst and create conversations which allow us to build understanding and take positive action. But D&I doesn't belong in the forums, it belongs to all of us. It's not 'just' a project - and it's not going to be an overnight fix... The ultimate destination is a Group where inclusivity is part of our corporate DNA."

Personally I encourage diversity in inclusion, for example supporting multiple gender and social mobility mentoring.

Which technology are you currently most excited by?

I think it's a tremendous time to be working in technology, with the scale and pace of change ever on the increase. The most exciting application for me is how processing speed and data capacity is enabling insights and automation through AI that cannot have been achieved previously.

A great example of that is ChatGPT, which I find truly exciting - and look forward to how it can be integrated into products as a productivity tool, this is where we will see practical innovation.

What would an outsider find the most surprising part of your job?

Probably how much of it is nothing to do with IT, but more general business skills around leadership, finance and legal aspects.

What's your secret talent?

Would have to be art. Had I not dropped into my role as a trainee programmer then I would have ended up at art college

What makes you laugh?

I'm a big fan of dark comedies, particularly the quirky unsettling kind.