Adam Clarke

An experienced IT leader, Adam has held senior positions at companies including JPMorgan Chase, Direct Line Group and Debenhams. He is passionate about Web3, working as a co-chair in the Core Spec Working Group for the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance.

Bringing together technology, operating model and budget oversight, Adam works to a larger strategic remit than just technology.

How did you get into IT?

It feels like an old story now. I had an innate interest in tech as a child but there was no IT equipment at my school. After a few months of begging, my Dad bought a Commodore Vic20 home. That's where my interest grew and continued.

When I left school my main aim was to be a helicopter pilot but the RAF couldn't guarantee I'd be flying them so I decided to see where my aptitude for tech would take me. After finishing a university degree in Computer Science, I joined the Siemens graduate scheme and the rest is history.

How do you ensure diversity is taken into account in your IT recruitment?

From the very start of Fnality we've placed creating an equal and diverse workforce as an absolute priority. We've cemented this with strict company-wide frameworks and policies that means we can recruit the best talent regardless of background, ethnicity or other personal factors. To effectively tackle the complex payment systems we've created, getting a complete range of ideas and opinions is imperative.

We've also worked with organisations who help underrepresented communities with tech talent find employment. We've benefitted greatly from this, sourcing top talent from all manner of exciting and unique backgrounds, and our company boasts a rich array of individuals that only strengthen us as a collective.

Which technology are you currently most excited by?

I've worked on business efficiency tech, helped create the tennis ball tracking system Hawkeye, and played my part in ensuring an ANPR system was robust and fully functional. However, Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) excites me the most as things stand. We've only touched the tip of the iceberg regarding the application and innovation surrounding DLT.

There is still so much more to do with DLT-based technology, including Ethereum based chains. It's exciting to see this tech go beyond its original application and now work as a bridge between decentralised and traditional finance. I'm extremely proud to be a part of Fnality's work in this regard.

In the future, I expect to see DLT demonstrate its powers in insurance, healthcare and finance sectors. Contributing to the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance as a member of the council and co-chairman only solidified my excitement for what the future has in store for DLT. I think it's important to note these innovations aren't some way down the line, they are happening in the present and immediate future.

What would an outsider find the most surprising part of your job?

There's a stereotype that technology officers stick to what they know - the effective management of all the techy sides of a business's operations. Whilst half of my job is very much in that remit, the other half couldn't be further from the truth. A company as tech-focused as Fnality means I constantly collaborate with all of our teams on strategy. Pitching in for the wider success of our company outside of a computer screen is a factor I really enjoy. It's so useful to consider all departments for a more aligned company direction, and it is always great meeting with people from different areas of the business I don't communicate with on a day-to-day basis.

What's your secret talent?

Deciding not to pursue a role in the RAF didn't mean I gave up my ambition to fly. In fact, as soon as I landed my first job a far too big majority of my income went on flying lessons - we're talking helicopters, not 747s. I now operate and fly helicopters throughout the year - it's a hobby I'm extremely passionate about. Living to tell the tale so far probably qualifies it as a talent!

My thirst for knowledge (pun intended) also means I recently passed my examinations as a qualified sommelier, a skill I'm looking to hone further in the future.

What makes you laugh?

Few things make me laugh more than my continued misjudgement at flying what is essentially a fragile perspex bubble with a V8 engine attached. I guess safety is subjective!