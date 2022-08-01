Milena Nikolic

Having spent 12 years at Google before joining Trainline as its new CTO in June 2021, Milena is well-versed in all aspects of cloud computing and IT management. Having joined at a hectic time - when train use was only just beginning to recover after the Covid pandemic - she had to work hard to ensure the technical investments and business strategies lined up.

One of the biggest changes Milena has introduced is a new operating model structured around the concept of horizontals and verticals, which has empowered individual teams. As a side benefit, this made it possible for the platform team to focus on the core technical functional and non-functional requirements related to scale, latency, engineering, productivity and system robustness.