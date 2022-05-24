Full steam ahead for new Trainline CTO Milena Nikolic

Tom Allen
clock • 4 min read
The decline of train travel hasn't slowed technical innovations at Trainline
Image:

The decline of train travel hasn't slowed technical innovations at Trainline

Despite slowing train travel, Trainline’s tech team has worked hard to maintain momentum in the last two years.

Public transport took a big hit in the pandemic, with train travel falling to just 22% of pre-Covid levels in 2020. But with that crisis now largely in the rear mirror, digital ticketing platform Trainline...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

Tom Allen
Author spotlight

Tom Allen

View profile
More from Tom Allen

Exit interview: Graeme Hackland, Williams Racing CIO, leaving next month

Italian police block pro-Russia attacks during Eurovision

More on Hardware

Microsoft announces theoretical breakthough in pursuit of scalable quantum computers
Hardware

Microsoft announces theoretical breakthough in pursuit of scalable quantum computers

Underlying physics of topological qubits has been proven, researchers say

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 16 March 2022 • 2 min read
Legacy technology turning leaders to laggards
Hardware

Legacy technology turning leaders to laggards

The legacy model is incompatible with the fast-paced, on-demand modern world, argues Callum Rimmer, co-founder and CEO, By Bits

Callum Rimmer
clock 11 November 2021 • 5 min read
Sir Clive Sinclair dies at 81
Hardware

Sir Clive Sinclair dies at 81

Home computing pioneer leaves a legacy of groundbreaking inventions

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 17 September 2021 • 3 min read