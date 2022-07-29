Steven Capper

Tom Allen
2 min read
Steven Capper

An industry-recognised business executive, Steven is commercially and technically adept, with a proven track record of driving tech and data change at large organisations like Arup, Skanska, Aecom and Royal BAM Group.

Steven is currently Group CIO at SNC Lavalin, leading a global team of more than 800 IT professionals. He is responsible for overall IT strategy and planning, cyber security and major infrastructure changes - like the ongoing integration of SNC Lavalin and WS Atkins.

Some of Steven's key skills are in his ability to take ownership of complex IT operations; coordinate external MSPs affecting people, processes and technology; and protecting client-facing core services.

How do you ensure diversity is taken into account in your IT recruitment?

We have a very robust global ED&I program in place here at SNC-Lavalin, which holds me to account to weave ED&I into everything we do across IT - we make sure we have fully inclusive recruitment processes, remove gendered language from our role profiles, make reasonable adjustments for candidates where needed and have set global gender targets, which as leaders we are held accountable for delivering. Added to that, our global working naturally helps us attract talent from all backgrounds. The 800+ staff in my team are a true testament to how diversity and inclusion are key to building a winning team.

Which technology are you currently most excited by?

I don't have one technology in particular, I love technology - period.

What do you to unwind?

I love golf… Often playing in weather most normal people would stay indoors.                                                                                                                        

If you were an animal (other than human), which animal would you be and why?

Bear - I can appear friendly and nice, but when I want something I am driven to get it.

What makes you laugh?

My kids when they pretend to be me.

How did you get into IT?

In my early career I worked in CAD. Because I used a computer, apparently I was an expert in fixing IT issues when the IT guys were on holiday. I slowly migrated from CAD to IT, fixed a few issues for the CEO of the company I worked at and the rest is history. IT has given me the chance to live and work all over the world, all the way from a mining village!

Tom Allen
Tom Allen

