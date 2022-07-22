Neil Sinclair

Neil is the Programme Lead for the Police Crime Prevention Initiatives' (P-CPI) Digital Security Providers: a unique programme that certifies cyber security vendors with a 'police preferred' endorsement. Prior to joining P-CPI Neil worked in UK counter-terrorism policing for over 30 years and was involved in most of the UK's biggest terrorist operations. He was a key member of the National Terrorist Financial Investigation Unit for 10 years as an accredited Financial Investigator.

How do you ensure diversity is taken into account in your IT recruitment?

This has not been an issue for us, although we have set a 'positive' agenda (I haven't recruited a white, heterosexual male since I was initially appointed!).

Which technology are you currently most excited by?

I will say the IoT. At P-CPI we are working very closely with DCMS on standards to help make the sector secure by design. As more businesses become aware of the dangers of shadow IT, the value of our work increases.

What do you to unwind?

Sport. I play real tennis, soccer, touch rugby and cycle; I also watch my childrens' sport, although I think that might be more stressful that work!

If you were an animal (other than human), which animal would you be and why?

Jaguar: mystery and elegance, power and wisdom as well as protection from evil (I've obviously excluded ferocity!).

What makes you laugh?

Life, generally.

How did you get into IT?

I was a financial investigator and as the work I was doing became more and more internet based, it was a natural transition but with a variation. I have always made a change in focus every seven years or so into every role I've had.