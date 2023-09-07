Government quietly U turns to avoid big tech showdown

Penny Horwood
clock • 3 min read
Government quietly U turns to avoid big tech showdown

Contentious encryption clause amended to postpone message app scanning until “technically feasible”

The Online Safety Bill was back in the House of Lords yesterday for the third and final time. In the final hours of debate, the most contentious clause in the Bill concerning end-to-end encryption,...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

Penny Horwood
Author spotlight

Penny Horwood

Associate Editor focusing on diversity in tech and sustainability content.

View profile
More from Penny Horwood

UK to rejoin EU Horizon programme

Freecycle suffers serious breach of user data

Most read
01

Musk 'switched off Starlink in Ukraine over nuclear fears'

08 September 2023 • 3 min read
02

Kent school suffers cyberattack, personal data encrypted

08 September 2023 • 2 min read
03

How has IT changed in the post-Covid era?

04 September 2023 • 3 min read
04

Asian Tech Roundup: China bans iPhones

08 September 2023 • 3 min read
05

UK to rejoin EU Horizon programme

07 September 2023 • 2 min read
Upcoming events
12 Sep
09:00AM
Conference

IT Heroes Roadshow 2023: Birmingham

Register now
13 Sep
03:00PM
Website

Tackling the problem of privilege sprawl

Register now
19 Sep
09:00AM
Website

Deskflix Season 2: Cloud Automation

Register now

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Legislation and Regulation

Microsoft backs down to Europe over Teams and Edge
Legislation and Regulation

Microsoft backs down to Europe over Teams and Edge

Tech giant will unbundle Teams from Office 365 and stop links opening in Edge by default - but only for European customers.

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 31 August 2023 • 2 min read
TikTok users will be treated differently dependent on location
Legislation and Regulation

Campaigners lobby TikTok for freedom for all users to switch off algorithm

TikTok users in Europe will soon be able to switch off the personalised algorithm driving its For You and Live feeds. Campaigners say the UK will be left with a more toxic version of the platform.

Penny Horwood
Penny Horwood
clock 15 August 2023 • 3 min read
Online Safety Bill: debate over client side scanning and encryption rolls on
Legislation and Regulation

Online Safety Bill: debate over client side scanning and encryption rolls on

Are scanning and privacy compatible?

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 11 August 2023 • 3 min read