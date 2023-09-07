Government quietly U turns to avoid big tech showdown

Contentious encryption clause amended to postpone message app scanning until “technically feasible”
The Online Safety Bill was back in the House of Lords yesterday for the third and final time. In the final hours of debate, the most contentious clause in the Bill concerning end-to-end encryption,...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders