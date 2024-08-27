Uber fined €290 million for privacy violations

The company plans to appeal

Uber fined €290 million for privacy violations

The Netherlands have hit ride-hailing giant Uber with a €290 million (£245 million) fine, for transferring EU citizens' data to servers in the USA.

The Dutch Data Protection Authority (DPA) said transferring data to the US in this way violates the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). The regulator found Uber failed to adequately ...

