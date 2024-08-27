Uber fined €290 million for privacy violations

The Netherlands have hit ride-hailing giant Uber with a €290 million (£245 million) fine, for transferring EU citizens' data to servers in the USA.
The Dutch Data Protection Authority (DPA) said transferring data to the US in this way violates the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). The regulator found Uber failed to adequately ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders