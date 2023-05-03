One week to go to the Cybersecurity Festival

Are you concerned about the security of your systems and data? Do you want to talk to other IT leaders about defence and protection? Then don't wait - register for the Cybersecurity Festival today.

Returning in-person on 10th and 11th May at Wotton House in Surrey, the Cybersecurity Festival brings together top industry leaders and practitioners to examine regulations, showcase their organisations and share practical ideas and examples of rigorous security measures.

We know that taking two days out of the office is a big ask, especially for the security team. That's why we're packing the agenda full of exclusive sessions and networking opportunities that justify the time away from your desk.

Attendees will take part in interactive keynotes, panels and deep-dive sessions covering a range of hot topics, including automation and AI; supply-chain security; zero-trust; recruitment and retention; and psychological safety. All of these sessions will be hosted by a diverse group of experienced and engaging subject experts and industry leaders.

And the best part? It's all free for approved delegates. Computing is paying for transport, accommodation, refreshments - the whole lot.

Register now

The Cybersecurity Festival provides the perfect platform to connect with like-minded peers, learn from the top security leaders throughout the UK and stay informed on the current trends and latest initiatives in the industry.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to take a fresh look at cybersecurity in a changed world. Join us at the Cybersecurity Festival on 10th and 11th May, and take an important step towards securing your organisation's future.

Click here to view the full agenda, and sign up now to be part of this exciting event!