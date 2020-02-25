cybersecurity
Capital One management was alerted by staff of multiple security issues prior to data breach
Employees were unhappy that routine cybersecurity measures were being neglected
Hackers linked to China breach 10 mobile operators to steal call records
The espionage campaign has been conducted for the past seven years, claim security specialists
Marcus Hutchins pleads guilty to US charges of writing, distributing banking malware
Hutchins hit the limelight in 2017 after he stopped the spread of the WannaCry malware
Russian state-sponsored attackers take just 20 minutes to infiltrate networks, claims CrowdStrike
North Korean threat groups are the second fastest
IT professionals are hyped but sceptical about AI and ML
There is too much vendor hype in the security space