Dallas, Texas hit by ransomware attack

Police and court websites have been impacted by the attack, which seems to have been executed by the Royal ransomware group
A ransomware attack struck the US city of Dallas, Texas on Wednesday, leading to outages in its Police Department and City Hall websites, as well as the cancellation of several jury trials. Acco...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders