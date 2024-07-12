Google strengthens Advanced Protection Program with passkey integration

To enroll in APP with a passkey, users need a compatible device and browser

clock • 3 min read
Google strengthens Advanced Protection Program with passkey integration
Image:

Google strengthens Advanced Protection Program with passkey integration

Google has announced a significant upgrade to its Advanced Protection Program (APP), offering high-risk users the option to enroll with passkeys instead of physical security keys.

APP offers the highest level of Google account security, specifically designed for individuals like journalists, public figures and activists who face a heightened risk of cyberattacks. Previous...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
Russia-linked brute-force attacks trying to compromise European networks, report

Threats and Risks

Russia-linked brute-force attacks trying to compromise European networks, report

Threat actors are leveraging Microsoft Infrastructure to mask their activities

clock 29 July 2024 • 3 min read
Wall Street suffers as Tesla and Google stocks falter

Finance and Reporting

Wall Street suffers as Tesla and Google stocks falter

Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 drop significantly

clock 25 July 2024 • 3 min read
CrowdStrike: Thousands of typosquatting domains registered after global outage

Threats and Risks

CrowdStrike: Thousands of typosquatting domains registered after global outage

CrowdStrike says cybercriminals are attempting to install a new infostealer malware through fake fixes

clock 24 July 2024 • 2 min read
Author spotlight

Dev Kundaliya

View profile
More from Dev Kundaliya

French internet attacked during Olympics

Executives hype AI benefits while employees struggle with increased workloads, survey reveals

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Security Technology

CISO: Why we will probably stick with CrowdStrike
Security Technology

CISO: Why we will probably stick with CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike has to take 99% of the blame, but it could happen to others too

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 22 July 2024 • 3 min read
Going passwordless in mid-size organisations: benefits and challenges
Security Technology

Going passwordless in mid-size organisations: benefits and challenges

The banking world ushered in passwordless in the 2010s, but businesses have yet to catch up

Samara Lynn
clock 19 July 2024 • 6 min read
NCSC CTO: UK tech sector not incentivising companies to build secure software
Security Technology

NCSC CTO: UK tech sector not incentivising companies to build secure software

Calls for market reform to usher in secure future tech

Dev Kundaliya
clock 17 May 2024 • 2 min read