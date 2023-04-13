Twitter no longer exists

Musk says his 'dog is the CEO of Twitter'

clock • 4 min read
The name change was spotted in a court filing.
Image:

The name change was spotted in a court filing.

Twitter no longer exists as an independent company. Elon Musk has merged it with a newly formed company called X Corp., leading to speculation about his plans for the social media platform.

"Twitter, Inc. has been merged into X Corp. and no longer exists," reads the court document [pdf] filed by Twitter in a California court.

This only became public because of the filings, which Twitter submitted in response to a lawsuit filed last year. The suit accuses Twitter and former CEO Jack Dorsey of violating conservative activist Laura Loomer's free speech rights.

According to the filings, X Corp. was established on 9th March, and its proposed merger with Twitter was filed on 15th March.

X Corp itself is owned by X Holdings Corp., which has an authorised capital of $2 million.

"X Corp. is a privately held corporation. Its parent corporation is X Holdings Corp. No publicly traded corporation owns 10 per cent or more of the stock of X Corp. or X Holdings Corp," the document states.

Musk's creation of X Corp. could be a step towards establishing a larger parent company for all of his ventures (which include Tesla, SpaceX, The Boring Company and Neuralink), similar to Alphabet Inc.

Musk "informed" his 134 million followers about Twitter's merger with X Corp. through a one-letter tweet:

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Dev Kundaliya

View profile
More from Dev Kundaliya

Intel and Arm collaborate on mobile chips

Government awards £1.84bn public sector contracts

More on Corporate

How much do you know about your workforce?
Corporate

For quick DEI wins, focus on employee data

Inequalities in technology and the wider STEM field persist, despite a great deal of attention being focused on trying to level up. How can companies use employee data to shift the dial?

Penny Horwood
Penny Horwood
clock 13 April 2023 • 9 min read
Anne Keast-Butler has had a 30-year career in security. Image: GCHQ
Corporate

Anne Keast-Butler takes top job at GCHQ

The 17th director of GCHQ is the first woman to hold the post

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 12 April 2023 • 2 min read
Microsoft shelves plans to establish new office complex in London
Corporate

Microsoft shelves plans for new London office complex

But the company is 'committed to the UK'

Dev Kundaliya
clock 06 April 2023 • 2 min read