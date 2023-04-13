Twitter no longer exists

The name change was spotted in a court filing.

"Twitter, Inc. has been merged into X Corp. and no longer exists," reads the court document [pdf] filed by Twitter in a California court.

This only became public because of the filings, which Twitter submitted in response to a lawsuit filed last year. The suit accuses Twitter and former CEO Jack Dorsey of violating conservative activist Laura Loomer's free speech rights.

According to the filings, X Corp. was established on 9th March, and its proposed merger with Twitter was filed on 15th March.

X Corp itself is owned by X Holdings Corp., which has an authorised capital of $2 million.

"X Corp. is a privately held corporation. Its parent corporation is X Holdings Corp. No publicly traded corporation owns 10 per cent or more of the stock of X Corp. or X Holdings Corp," the document states.

Musk's creation of X Corp. could be a step towards establishing a larger parent company for all of his ventures (which include Tesla, SpaceX, The Boring Company and Neuralink), similar to Alphabet Inc.

Musk "informed" his 134 million followers about Twitter's merger with X Corp. through a one-letter tweet: