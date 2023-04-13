Inequalities in technology and the wider STEM field persist, despite a great deal of attention being focused on trying to level up. How can companies use employee data to shift the dial?
Tech employers of all shapes and sizes are finding it hard to build workforces that reflect the wider population. The most obvious imbalance is one of gender. The top line figure usually cited f...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders