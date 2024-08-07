Musk's X sues advertisers for not advertising

Alleges a concerted boycott of the platform

clock • 3 min read
Musk's X sues advertisers for not advertising

Social media platform X has launched legal action against the Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM) and the World Federation of Advertisers (WFA), accusing them of orchestrating a systematic illegal boycott.

The lawsuit, filed on Tuesday, alleges that GARM and its members - including CVS Health, Mars, Orsted, and Unilever - colluded to demonetise X, as well as other platforms, podcasts and news outlets...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
US mulls breaking up Google after antitrust ruling

Government

US mulls breaking up Google after antitrust ruling

'Google is a monopolist,' a US court ruled earlier this month

clock 15 August 2024 • 3 min read
CMA investigates $35b chip deal

Legislation and Regulation

CMA investigates $35b chip deal

Could upset global competition

clock 13 August 2024 • 1 min read
IT Essentials: What role does tech play in UK unrest?

Law

IT Essentials: What role does tech play in UK unrest?

And should it answer for it?

clock 12 August 2024 • 3 min read
Author spotlight

Dev Kundaliya

View profile
More from Dev Kundaliya

UK Statistics Authority calls for greater data sharing to boost economy

Google's AI-generated summaries leave publishers concerned

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Corporate

Cisco CEO explains 7% job cuts, AI focus
Corporate

Cisco CEO explains 7% job cuts, AI focus

Working to 'provide a better, unified experience for our customers and partners' says Chuck Robbins on Q4 earnings call

Wade Tyler Millward
clock 15 August 2024 • 8 min read
Cisco to cut 4,000 more jobs, report
Corporate

Cisco to cut 4,000 more jobs, report

Cisco laid off a similar number of employees in February

Mark Haranas
clock 12 August 2024 • 1 min read
Asian Tech Roundup: HP's China exodus
Corporate

Asian Tech Roundup: HP's China exodus

Plus: Hyundai's flying taxi trials, Infosys' tax bill and Samsung strikers hit pause

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 09 August 2024 • 5 min read