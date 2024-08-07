Musk's X sues advertisers for not advertising

Social media platform X has launched legal action against the Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM) and the World Federation of Advertisers (WFA), accusing them of orchestrating a systematic illegal boycott.
The lawsuit, filed on Tuesday, alleges that GARM and its members - including CVS Health, Mars, Orsted, and Unilever - colluded to demonetise X, as well as other platforms, podcasts and news outlets...
