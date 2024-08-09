Asian Tech Roundup: HP's China exodus

Welcome to Computing's fortnightly roundup of tech news in Asia. This time we look at HP's plans to diversify PC production away from China, Hyundai's flying taxi trials in Indonesia, and a pause in the strike that threatened to cripple Samsung as negotiations continue.
Australia Australia wants to introduce new laws to force businesses to disclose payments made to cyber criminals. Source The Indian government asked YouTube to block a documentary about the i...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders