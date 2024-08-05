US government sues TikTok over alleged privacy violations

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) has filed a lawsuit against TikTok, alleging that the popular video-sharing app has systematically violated federal law by collecting personal information from children without parental consent.
The complaint, filed in a California federal court, accuses TikTok and its parent company, ByteDance, of flouting the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) by enabling children under 13 ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders