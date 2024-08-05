US government sues TikTok over alleged privacy violations

Collects information without consent

clock • 3 min read
US government sues TikTok over alleged privacy violations

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) has filed a lawsuit against TikTok, alleging that the popular video-sharing app has systematically violated federal law by collecting personal information from children without parental consent.

The complaint, filed in a California federal court, accuses TikTok and its parent company, ByteDance, of flouting the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) by enabling children under 13 ...

