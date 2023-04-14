Liverpool John Lennon Airport pioneers industry-first computer vision technology for kerb to gate insight

Penny Horwood
clock • 5 min read
Liverpool John Lennon Airport
Image:

Liverpool John Lennon Airport

2023 has seen the recovery in air travel continue strongly. Paul Staples, Director Airport Operations at Liverpool John Lennon Airport tells Computing how an AI powered solution is enhancing operations and increasing commercial revenues.

With the possible exception of those who enjoy it being socially acceptable to drink alcohol at 7am, airports tend not to be the highlight of anyone's holiday. The vast majority of travellers want ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

Penny Horwood
Author spotlight

Penny Horwood

Associate Editor focusing on diversity in tech and sustainability content.

View profile
More from Penny Horwood

For quick DEI wins, focus on employee data

'Be ambitious and take risks,' says Google Cloud MD Helen Kelisky

More on Corporate

Sundar Pichai hints at more Google dismissals
Corporate

Sundar Pichai hints at more Google dismissals

In addition to 12,000 roles cut in January

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 14 April 2023 • 2 min read
TSB has already paid out more than £85 million in fines and compensation for the botched migration
Corporate

Ex-TSB CIO personally fined £81,000 for breach

Bank of England refuses to say if anyone else is under investigation

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 14 April 2023 • 2 min read
The name change was spotted in a court filing.
Corporate

Twitter no longer exists

Musk says his 'dog is the CEO of Twitter'

Dev Kundaliya
clock 13 April 2023 • 4 min read