Biometrics regulator calls for clarity around police use

UK 'urgently needs to wake up' to threat of AI-driven biometrics

Police use of facial recognition systems, specifically, have been controversial in the past
The UK's biometrics and surveillance camera commissioner, Fraser Sampson, has said "clear and comprehensive" rules are needed to control police use of AI and biometrics.

In his annual report, presented to Parliament on 9th February, Sampson extensively highlighted the need to address the increasing use of devices such as dashcams, drones and body-worn video by the police. He also warned that the regulation of surveillance technology was falling behind the technology's capabilities.

Sampson points out that there is uncertainty about the future regulatory oversight of the police's use of new surveillance tech.

"I believe that many of the issues raised in my report show that we urgently need to wake up to the opportunities presented, and the threats posed, by the explosion of capability in AI-driven biometric surveillance," he noted.

While biometric surveillance technologies like live facial recognition (LFR) can invade privacy and raise human rights concerns, they can help in the fight against serious crime and protect "fundamental" rights, Sampson said.

The commissioner recommended the UK establish a thorough and consistent framework to ensure adequate regulation and accountability in addressing the potential hazards posed by AI-driven biometrics.

He also noted that the primary disagreements between proponents and opponents of LFR mostly stem from a lack of transparency (perceived or real) around its use. For example, police forces are not explicitly required to explain why its use is necessary and proportional when rolling out an LFR system.

Sampson also raises concerns about the use of automated number-plate recognition (ANPR) cameras and "mission creep."

The police use ANPR cameras to monitor vehicle movements, enforce low-emission zones and verify whether cars have insurance.

The ANPR system reads over 75 million number plates in the UK every day, and is the biggest non-military database in the UK; however, it is nearly unregulated.

"It has no specific legal underpinning," he told BBC News.

The Home Office said there is a "comprehensive legislative framework" that applies to the use of surveillance cameras by all organisations, including the police.

It added that it was introducing a simplified system with more transparent oversight.

Biometrics remain a tricky area, but one where regulation is critical. It's easy to change your password in the case of a cyberattack; it's much more difficult to change your fingerprints or face.

