'We need to want to innovate again': A CIO's hope for the future

Years of turmoil have blocked innovation and investment in the UK

Tom Allen
3 min read
'We need to want to innovate again': A CIO's hope for the future

The new government has a lot of work ahead “to unwind a few years’ worth of pain in this country,” says a leading CIO.

David Germain, who leads IT at QBE Insurance, believes years of political and economic turmoil have damaged the UK's appetite for innovation, and fixing that is "a really tough ask." "We need to...

