PureGym's Andy Caddy: The top IT concerns for 2023

Inflated salaries, the skills gap and cybersecurity

Tom Allen
clock • 5 min read
PureGym's Andy Caddy: The top IT concerns for 2023

After years of pandemic-related boom, the IT market seems to have entered a lull. Here we talk to PureGym CIO Andy Caddy about what you must think about to make sure your business is fighting fit over the coming months.

Technology is a fascinating market; every year brings new tools, opportunities and challenges. Sometimes they're the same thing. Andy Caddy, CIO of low-cost fitness chain PureGym, believes some ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

Tom Allen
Author spotlight

Tom Allen

View profile
More from Tom Allen

Twilio layoffs accelerate

DevOps Excellence Awards: Meet the judges

More on Leadership

We need more women leaders
Leadership

How to get more women into tech leadership

In the final part of this series, Sophie Creese of MotherBoard sets out how tech employers can encourage more women into leadership positions.

Penny Horwood
Penny Horwood
clock 10 February 2023 • 1 min read
Sophie Creese, MotherBoard
Leadership

'We need more women in tech': An interview with MotherBoard founder Sophie Creese

Sophie Creese from MotherBoard sets out what being a signatory to the MotherBoard charter involves.

Penny Horwood
Penny Horwood
clock 07 February 2023 • 1 min read
UK IT Industry Awards
Leadership

Interview: DWP Digital, UK IT Industry Awards finalist

'Providing support to more than 22 million citizens'

Computing Staff
clock 02 February 2023 • 5 min read