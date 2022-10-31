Police use of facial recognition not ethical or legal

All facial recognition deployments the researchers examined fell short of minimum ethical and legal standards.
UK police should not be allowed to use live facial recognition (LFR) technology in any public areas because they are violating ethical standards and human rights laws, according to a new study by t...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders