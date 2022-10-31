Police use of facial recognition not ethical or legal

clock • 3 min read
Use of live facial recognition technology by UK police violates legal and ethical requirements
Image:

Use of live facial recognition technology by UK police violates legal and ethical requirements

All facial recognition deployments the researchers examined fell short of minimum ethical and legal standards.

UK police should not be allowed to use live facial recognition (LFR) technology in any public areas because they are violating ethical standards and human rights laws, according to a new study by t...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

Author spotlight

Dev Kundaliya

View profile
More from Dev Kundaliya

German student arrested for running darknet marketplace

Cranefly hackers using Microsoft IIS logs to deliver malware

More on Networks

Government scraps plan to repeal IR35 tax reforms
Government

Government scraps plan to repeal IR35 tax reforms

Kwasi Kwarteng said last month that the system would return to its original rules from April 2023, requiring independent contractors to calculate their own taxes

Dev Kundaliya
clock 18 October 2022 • 3 min read
UK government has extended deadline to remove Huawei equipment from 5G network core
Government

Deadline for UK telecoms to remove Huawei 5G kit relaxed

But the deadline to remove all Huawei equipment from Britain's 5G networks by the end of 2027 remains unchanged

Dev Kundaliya
clock 14 October 2022 • 3 min read
AI-based job recruitment tools may not boost workplace diversity, study argues
Applications

AI-based recruitment tools may not boost workplace diversity, study

Such tools are 'automated pseudoscience' according to researchers

Dev Kundaliya
clock 13 October 2022 • 3 min read