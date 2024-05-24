Police service faces £750k fine for data breach

ICO reduces PSNI fine from £5.6 million

clock • 2 min read
PSNI faces £750k fine for major data breach exposing staff information
Image:

PSNI faces £750k fine for major data breach exposing staff information

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) is facing a £750,000 fine after a significant data breach last year exposed the identities of all 9,483 serving officers and staff.

The incident, described as a "perfect storm of risk and harm" by the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO), marks the worst security breach in UK police history. "Throughout our investigation,...

Post Office set to sign £180m deal with Fujitsu to extend the life of Horizon system, report

Ad blockers face hurdle as Google Chrome starts rolling out Manifest V3

