Microsoft delays launch of controversial Recall

Company plans to "refine" the feature before making it more widely available

clock • 3 min read
Microsoft delays launch of controversial Recall

Microsoft has delayed its controversial AI Recall feature on new Windows computers. The preview feature for Copilot+ PCs, originally set for broad availability on 18th June will first be made avail...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
Microsoft cuts more jobs, settles lawsuit

Corporate

Microsoft cuts more jobs, settles lawsuit

The company acknowledged 'organisational and workforce adjustments' as a standard practice

clock 05 July 2024 • 3 min read
Microsoft to build hyperscale datacentre in Yorkshire

Datacentre

Microsoft to build hyperscale datacentre in Yorkshire

Inks £106 million land deal with real estate group Harworth

clock 04 July 2024 • 2 min read
Microsoft AI chief makes questionable claims about copyright and online content

Artificial Intelligence

Microsoft AI chief makes questionable claims about copyright and online content

Says web content is 'freeware' for training AI

clock 02 July 2024 • 3 min read

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Privacy

Microsoft delays launch of controversial Recall
Privacy

Microsoft delays launch of controversial Recall

Company plans to "refine" the feature before making it more widely available

Vikki Davies
clock 17 June 2024 • 3 min read
Meta's AI plans are against EU law, says Max Schrems
Privacy

Meta's AI plans are against EU law, says Max Schrems

'This is clearly the opposite of GDPR compliance'

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 06 June 2024 • 3 min read
UK data regulator finds gaps in Google's Privacy Sandbox proposals
Privacy

UK data regulator finds gaps in Google's Privacy Sandbox proposals

Concerns shared with the Competition and Markets Authority

Dev Kundaliya
clock 22 April 2024 • 3 min read