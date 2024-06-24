Microsoft can't guarantee UK data sovereignty

UK policing data may be transferred overseas

Tom Allen
clock • 3 min read
Microsoft can't guarantee UK data sovereignty

Microsoft has said it can’t guarantee that UK policing data stored in Azure will remain in the UK.

Correspondence between the Scottish Police Authority and the Windows maker showed that Microsoft could not guarantee that data uploaded to a new trial system - the Digital Evidence Sharing Capabili...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
Microsoft cuts more jobs, settles lawsuit

Corporate

Microsoft cuts more jobs, settles lawsuit

The company acknowledged 'organisational and workforce adjustments' as a standard practice

clock 05 July 2024 • 3 min read
Microsoft to build hyperscale datacentre in Yorkshire

Datacentre

Microsoft to build hyperscale datacentre in Yorkshire

Inks £106 million land deal with real estate group Harworth

clock 04 July 2024 • 2 min read
Microsoft AI chief makes questionable claims about copyright and online content

Artificial Intelligence

Microsoft AI chief makes questionable claims about copyright and online content

Says web content is 'freeware' for training AI

clock 02 July 2024 • 3 min read
Tom Allen
Author spotlight

Tom Allen

View profile
More from Tom Allen

Election special, with Mark Ridley - Ctrl Alt Lead podcast

Announcing the winners of the Digital Technology Leaders Awards 2024

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Police

Government urges police to step up facial recognition
Police

Government urges police to step up facial recognition

Glosses over technology's controversies

Vikki Carley
clock 31 October 2023 • 2 min read
European police move in on DoppelPaymer
Police

European police move in on DoppelPaymer

Gang known for causing first death linked to ransomware

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 07 March 2023 • 2 min read
Interpol breaks business email compromise centres
Police

Interpol breaks business email compromise centres

Agencies in 76 countries arrested 2,000 people and recovered millions of dollars.

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 17 June 2022 • 2 min read