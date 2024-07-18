Apple takes aim at rivals in new privacy-focused ad campaign

Apple is taking aim at its browser rivals with a new ad campaign that positions Safari as the champion of user privacy.
The campaign, titled "A Browser That's Actually Private," uses a humorous approach to highlight the ways Safari protects users from online tracking compared to other browsers. The centerpiece of...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders