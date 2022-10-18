Getting into the mind of an attacker

clock • 1 min read

Darktrace's Justin Fier explains how automation helps to close the gaps that attackers look for

A cornerstone of defensive strategy is to try to get into the mind of the attacker.

That was the thrust of a prestation by Justin Fier, VP tactical risk and response at Darktrace, delivered during the recent Computing IT Leaders Festival, who said organisations need to be less reactive and more proactive in combatting attacks before they can do serious damage.

This is hardly a new insight. After all, there are many techniques used by cyber security professionals to get one step ahead of attackers, including threat intelligence, vulnerability management, red team/blue team simulations, penetration testing, attack surface management (ASM) and many more, all of which can provide valuable insight into areas of weakness. But there are a couple of problems.

"None of these are talking to each other. They are still very much siloed solutions."

In addition, these approaches also do not scale well, Fier continued.

"They are human-driven approaches, and as we all know, we don't have enough humans within our industry to do the job."

This has been the case for the best part of the decade, and the evolution of human capabilities has not matched the increasing rate and variety of attacks, which explains why automating the cyber response has become such an urgent endeavour.

The Darktrace approach is to link all those silos together, treating the output of one as the input of another. Attack simulation can then talk to ASM, and ASM can be utilised by penetration testers, and so on.

"We need to think a little bit differently about how to manage cyber risk," Fier said. 

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Computing Staff

View profile
More from Computing Staff

Peter Cochrane: Ban TikTok? Why not ban the internet?

Apple drops plan to use YMTC Chinese chips in iPhones, report

More on Leadership

Clint Milnes, Winn Group
Leadership

Good .Net devs are at a premium, so one CIO took the lo-code route

One day, Winn Group CIO Clint Milnes took a sales call that proved to be the answer to his staffing problems

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 17 October 2022 • 5 min read
Nerissa Thakurdas
Leadership

Why it's a great time for women in cyber security: An interview with Nerissa Thakurdas

Nerissa Thakurdas, Head of Security Operations Centre at Falanx Cyber, and Women in Tech Excellence Award winner celebrated 15 years in IT last month. She talks to Computing about some of the challenges that she has had to overcome, and shares her views...

Penny Horwood
Penny Horwood
clock 13 October 2022 • 4 min read
What can you expect at IT Leaders Festival day 2?
Leadership

What can you expect at IT Leaders Festival day 2?

The decentralisation of IT leadership, machines learning bad behaviour, and how qualifications might actually be harming your recruitment drive.

Computing Staff
clock 07 October 2022 • 3 min read