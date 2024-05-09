'Levelling up cybersecurity is a team effort,' says Jacob DePriest of GitHub

But security starts with developers, and AI isn’t going to replace them

Penny Horwood
clock • 5 min read
Shutterstock
Image:

Shutterstock

VP and Deputy Chief Security Officer at GitHub explains why basic security hygiene measures like securing developer accounts can prevent much bigger supply chain problems later, and how AI tools can play a part in making us more secure as well as more productive.

Jacob DePriest, as VP and Deputy Chief Security Officer at GitHub (a subsidiary of Microsoft since 2018) is responsible for the internal security of the business itself and the platform and develop...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
Microsoft to cut jobs in Azure and mixed reality, report

Corporate

Microsoft to cut jobs in Azure and mixed reality, report

Another round of layoffs at the Redmond giant

clock 04 June 2024 • 1 min read
Ad blockers face hurdle as Google Chrome starts rolling out Manifest V3

Web

Ad blockers face hurdle as Google Chrome starts rolling out Manifest V3

Manifest V3 cuts off access to remotely hosted code, a feature used by some ad blockers

clock 03 June 2024 • 2 min read
Asian Tech Roundup: China's chip fund and Samsung on strike

Chips and Components

Asian Tech Roundup: China's chip fund and Samsung on strike

Plus: Indian politicians adopt deepfakes

clock 31 May 2024 • 4 min read
Penny Horwood
Author spotlight

Penny Horwood

Associate Editor focusing on diversity in tech and sustainability content.

View profile
More from Penny Horwood

Decoding the bat signal: How machine learning is helping conserve bats and their habitats

Young voters targeted with misleading election content on TikTok

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Open Source

Nutanix: We're staying true to open source
Open Source

Nutanix: We're staying true to open source

HCI vendor promises to support CNCF projects 'across all environments'

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 23 May 2024 • 4 min read
Redis shifts to dual source-available licensing model
Open Source

Redis shifts to dual source-available licensing model

CSPs hosting Redis solutions will now be required to enter into commercial agreements

Dev Kundaliya
clock 22 March 2024 • 3 min read
The language of software licencing needs an upgrade, says Percona's Peter Zaitsev
Open Source

The language of software licencing needs an upgrade, says Percona's Peter Zaitsev

Third-way models are proliferating

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 05 March 2024 • 3 min read