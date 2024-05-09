'Levelling up cybersecurity is a team effort,' says Jacob DePriest of GitHub

VP and Deputy Chief Security Officer at GitHub explains why basic security hygiene measures like securing developer accounts can prevent much bigger supply chain problems later, and how AI tools can play a part in making us more secure as well as more productive.
Jacob DePriest, as VP and Deputy Chief Security Officer at GitHub (a subsidiary of Microsoft since 2018) is responsible for the internal security of the business itself and the platform and develop...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders