ChatGPT's Mac app exposed user conversations

OpenAI's recently launched Mac app for its AI chatbot, ChatGPT, contained a critical security flaw that left user conversations vulnerable.
The app, which allows users to interact with ChatGPT directly from their desktops, was storing conversation history in plain text, making it easily accessible to malicious software. Threads user...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders