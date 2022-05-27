Cyber Security: How to do more with less

Stuart Sumner
Hear from the experts on how to achieve maximum efficiency with your cyber security budget

Organisations of all kinds are at risk from ever-evolving cyber threats, but that doesn't mean that cyber budgets grow commensurately. Security and technology leaders are therefore continually challenged to do more with less.

In this panel session from Computing's Cyber Security Festival 2021, experts discuss their experiences of keeping their organisations safe in the most cost-effective manner possible.

One of the experts is Ian Hill, who at the time was global head of cyber security at engineering organisation Royal BAM group.

"Our margins are really tight at around two per cent," said Hill. "So the [cyber] budget is very tight too. One of the things I've learnt is that making sure you have the right tools for your risk profile and that you use your tools appropriately is key. A lot of companies have very good tools but they're just not using them effectively.

"We get bombarded by sales calls every day trying to sell us some new cyber bling, but when you look at it, actually a lot of the tools you have already could probably be used more effectively. So when it comes to budgeting yes you need to be aware of what's coming down the road, but also be aware of what you already have. Half the time you'll find you're not using your tools to their full capabilities."

The Cyber Security Festival is back for 2022, with a face-to-face day in Central London on the 9th June, with virtual days following on the 15th and 16th of June. The agendas are available online and packed with fantastic speakers and sessions, book your place now to avoid missing out!

